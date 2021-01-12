MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 82,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $718,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,231. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $123.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

