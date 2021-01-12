MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 175 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.06. 1,096,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.67. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

