MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,661 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.8% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 15,606 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $6,628,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,439 shares of company stock worth $23,183,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.45. 4,373,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

