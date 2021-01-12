Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)

Madalena Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It primarily holds interest in the Surubi Block covering an area of 90,824 acres located in the Northwest Basin, Argentina; Puesto Morales Block that covers an area of 59,671 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina; and Coiron Amargo Norte concession located in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina.

