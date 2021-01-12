Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Macquarie’s shares have underperformed the industry. Despite some recovery, the challenges related to the pandemic might continue to affect the company’s MIC Hawaii and Atlantic Aviation segments’ operations. Notably, revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were down 33% year over year for MIC Hawaii and decreased 29% for the Atlantic Aviation segment. High capital expenditure related to expansion initiatives can also be a burden on the company’s short-term earnings. In addition, its highly leveraged balance sheet might inflate financial obligations. Notably, its long-term debts were $1,705 million, while cash and cash equivalents were just $429 million at the end of third-quarter 2020. It is worth noting here that the company recently completed the divestment of its liquid storage and handling business.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $38.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32. Macquarie Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The conglomerate reported ($10.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($10.41). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $11.00 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 745.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 224,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

