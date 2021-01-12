MA Private Wealth Has $13.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.46 on Monday, hitting $253.53. 790,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,895. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.38 and a 200-day moving average of $229.64. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

