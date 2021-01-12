Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 55.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $193.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.84.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

