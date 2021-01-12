Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 5,932 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $587,327.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 243,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,155,568.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,853 shares of company stock worth $37,435,421. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.94.

ENPH opened at $201.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.95 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $222.43.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

