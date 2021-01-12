Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Altria Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

