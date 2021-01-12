Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,728 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific comprises about 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,185.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

In related news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,525. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

