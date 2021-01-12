L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.54. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $77.46.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

