Loom Network Hits Market Capitalization of $44.33 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded up 54.4% against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $44.33 million and $31.98 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00039676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00335991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.59 or 0.04048953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014067 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a token. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

