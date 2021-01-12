London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 1,180.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LNSTY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,336. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

