London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021 // Comments off

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a growth of 1,180.5% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of LNSTY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,336. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.65.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.