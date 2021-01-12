LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $805,607.67

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $805,607.67 and $3,459.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,092,902 coins and its circulating supply is 51,880,126 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

