LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the December 15th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut LM Funding America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:LMFA opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.05 and a quick ratio of 17.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.73% of LM Funding America at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

