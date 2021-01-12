Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Livent Corporation produces and distributes lithium chemicals. The Company offers lithium chemicals for applications in batteries, agrochemicals, aerospace alloys, greases, pharmaceuticals, polymers, and various industrial applications. Livent Corporation is based in PA, United States. “

LTHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Livent from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $22.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Livent by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Livent by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Livent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

