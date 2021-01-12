Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LTHM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded Livent from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -233.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $22.55.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.78 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $798,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 103,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

