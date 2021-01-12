Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) Quiet Period Will Expire on January 12th

Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s (OTCMKTS:LOKBU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 12th. Live Oak Acquisition Corp II had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 3rd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Live Oak Acquisition Corp II’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOKBU opened at $11.11 on Tuesday.

