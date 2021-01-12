Litecoin (LTC) Price Down 10.1% Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for $139.78 or 0.00395630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.26 billion and approximately $13.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,245,618 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

