Lisk Trading Up 1.4% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $158.79 million and $7.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00008185 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 142,920,910 coins and its circulating supply is 126,911,621 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars.

