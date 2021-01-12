Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading 8.2% Higher

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) rose 8.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 369,599 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 321,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $599.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Research analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 15.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 289,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.