Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 80.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,274,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Lincoln National by 9.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

