Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. 2,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $287.73 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Get Limoneira alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. TheStreet raised Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.