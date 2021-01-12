Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 3,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

