Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Short Interest Update

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Lighting Science Group stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Lighting Science Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99.

About Lighting Science Group

Lighting Science Group Corporation designs, develops, and markets general illumination products that use light emitting diodes (LEDs) as their light source for retailers and original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers a range of LED retrofit lamps to fit into existing light fixtures as replacements for traditional incandescent, compact fluorescent, and halogen lamps; and LED luminaires comprising FreeLED, a street lighting solution that uses solar energy as its power source.

