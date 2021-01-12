Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) Short Interest Update

Lighting Science Group Co. (OTCMKTS:LSCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Lighting Science Group stock opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. Lighting Science Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.99.
About Lighting Science Group
