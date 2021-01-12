Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Several research firms have commented on LSI. BidaskClub lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,329. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $67.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.84.

Shares of Life Storage are set to split on the morning of Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

