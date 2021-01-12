Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.11

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07.

Life Storage has increased its dividend by 8.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Life Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Life Storage to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of LSI opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.84. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $120.87.

Life Storage shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. The 3-2 split was announced on Monday, January 4th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $571,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

