Liberbank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Liberbank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:LBBRF) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LBBRF remained flat at $$0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. Liberbank has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Liberbank Company Profile

Liberbank, SA provides various banking products and services for households, SMEs, and self-employed customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers deposits and accounts; cards; mortgages and loans; investment and savings products; pension plans; annuities; and insurance products. The company was formerly known as Effibank and changed its name to Liberbank, SA in August 2011.

