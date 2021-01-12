Levolution Hits Market Cap of $11.26 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market cap of $11.26 million and $339,297.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00366824 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,543.42 or 0.04447657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

LEVL is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,997,586 coins. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

