Level01 (LVX) Market Capitalization Tops $7.25 Million

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. Level01 has a market cap of $7.25 million and $29,539.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Level01 has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00041630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00042497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.64 or 0.00371245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,535.87 or 0.04467126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014079 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

