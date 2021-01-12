Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $2,191,017.96. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.15, for a total value of $1,318,105.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $23,022,446.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,694,613. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LII opened at $273.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $319.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $279.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LII shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.64.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

