Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 944 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,748,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 126,050 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456,611 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64.

