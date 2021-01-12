Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 544 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.00. The stock had a trading volume of 188,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.68. The company has a market capitalization of $339.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.61.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,958 shares of company stock worth $167,058,606. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.