Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,474 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

