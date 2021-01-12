Legacy Private Trust Co. Has $27.13 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

MTUM stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 982,658 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15.

