Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,242. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

