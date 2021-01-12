Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

LEAT stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.48. Leatt has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.90.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter.

About Leatt

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace system, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck.

