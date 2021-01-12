Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LB. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.17.

TSE LB opened at C$32.64 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$44.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2994748 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 90.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

