Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,840,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Laureate Education by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after purchasing an additional 910,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BidaskClub cut Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Laureate Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($3.90). The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

