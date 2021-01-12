Landstar System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

LSTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. 140166 lowered shares of Landstar System from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.22. Landstar System has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the second quarter valued at $31,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Landstar System by 78.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,034,545.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO L Kevin Stout sold 10,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,299,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,100 shares of company stock worth $5,602,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

