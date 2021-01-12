Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $528-533 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $512.37 million.Lands’ End also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.54-0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of LE stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The firm has a market cap of $777.70 million, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 2.71.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $359.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.80 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

