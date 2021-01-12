Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 49.70 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 49.70 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 64 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 51.97.

Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12-month high of CHF 60.

