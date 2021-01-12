L Brands (NYSE:LB) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.29

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 23138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. Equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 3.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

