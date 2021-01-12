L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of L Brands to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NYSE LB opened at $46.91 on Friday. L Brands has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 401,037 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in L Brands by 454.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 173,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in L Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in L Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,669,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,996,000 after acquiring an additional 186,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

