L Brands (NYSE:LB) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded L Brands to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded L Brands from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.85.

NYSE:LB opened at $46.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. On average, analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in L Brands by 268.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

