Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) versus Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noodles & Company has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -38.43% -31.52% -14.68% Noodles & Company -5.15% -21.18% -2.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 1 5 0 2.83 Noodles & Company 0 2 2 0 2.50

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Noodles & Company has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Noodles & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noodles & Company is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Noodles & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Noodles & Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 3.46 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -9.01 Noodles & Company $462.41 million 0.80 $1.65 million $0.18 46.56

Noodles & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Noodles & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Noodles & Company beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.