Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $156.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.