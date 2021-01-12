KUN Price Tops $8.56 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. One KUN coin can now be bought for approximately $8.56 or 0.00024940 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $17,125.94 and approximately $384.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KUN has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002910 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00023943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00064178 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00061641 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

