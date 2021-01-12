Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.26

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 9741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, seafood logistics, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking, tracking, and tracing of shipments; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

