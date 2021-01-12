Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) Short Interest Up 386.5% in December

Kuboo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,442,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGTB opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Kuboo has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Kuboo

Kuboo, Inc, doing business as Safe Communications, Inc, provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

